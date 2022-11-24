Last Updated:

Akshay Kumar Breaks Deafening Industry Silence On Richa Chadha Mocking India's Martyrs

After actor Richa Chadha's mockery of the Indian Army with reference to the 2020 Galwan clash, her contemporary from the film industry Akshay Kumar reacted.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Richa Chadha

Image: Insta/@TheRichchadha/PTI


After actor Richa Chadha mocked the Indian Army with reference to the 2020 Galwan clash, her contemporary from the film industry Akshay Kumar said that 'he was hurt' to see the tweet, on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Akshay shared a snippet of the now-deleted tweet, and schooled Richa, saying 'nothing should ever make us ungrateful towards our forces'. 

'Woh hain toh hum hain...'

Chadha had sparked controversy by sharing the Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Army is 'always ready' for any order from the government on taking back parts of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan, with a shocking caption - 'Galwan says Hi'.

'Woh hain to aaj hum hain (They are here, and that is why we are here)," Akshay wrote on the microblogging site. The actor, who has been a part of films like Airlift and Samrat Prithviraj, is one of the first big names to raise their voice, and condemn Richa.

However, earlier, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had issued an elaborate statement, condemning 'the most irresponsible' statement of Richa and also urged the Maharashtra government and the police to take action against the actor. 

After facing flak from all corners, Chadha deleted the Twitter post and put out a public apology. Claiming that it can never be her intention to hurt, the actor apologised and said that it would 'sadden' her if her 'unintentional words' triggered the feeling among her 'brothers in the fauj', of which her grandfather was an 'illustrious' part. 

Complaint filed against Richa

Meanwhile, Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint against Richa Chadha, stating that the Bollywood actor has mocked the sacrifice of the Indian Army soldiers at Galwan valley who fought with the Chinese troop in June 2020. In his complaint, Jindal called Chadha's remark 'Shameful and disgraceful'. 

First Published:
