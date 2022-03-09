Akshay Kumar Calls Kapil Sharma 'bewafa' On TKSS, Here's How The Comedian Reacted

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently promoted his song 'Bewafa', from his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey, on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. 'Bewafa' has been doing the rounds on social media since its release. The song is crooned by B Praak, while it is penned and composed by Jaani. Akshay Kumar shows off some amazing dance moves as he accuses his friend's ex-girlfriend of cheating on him. The song features the romance between Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, who also plays a pivotal role in the forthcoming film.

Akshay Kumar calls Kapil Sharma 'Bewafa', Kapil reacts

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar explained the meaning of bewafa, meaning disloyal. The Sooryavanshi actor dropped a video also featuring Kapil Sharma. The clip starts with Kapil saying, "If you trust some and he breaks your trust, then he is bewafa." Akshay quips, "anyone could be a traitor, including their close friends, family, acquaintances or those who work for them." In the end, the Toilet actor says, "Mere life ka bewafa hai, Kapil.” Soon after that, Kapil pretends to walk away and says, "Ainvayi…". After that, the duo even shows their moves to the song.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared the film's new song, 'Bewafa'. He wrote, "Ab dil tutne ki goonj sabko sunai degi kyuki saare zor se bolenge... Bewafa." The track sees Akshay Kumar in a fierce avatar as he wears his iconic black and maroon outfit with a scarf and headgear. Earlier, the track, Meri Jaan Meri, was also released which was highly praised by fans.

More on Bachchhan Paandey

Akshay Kumar is excited to bring forth a unique, quirky story with long-time friend Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor recently issued a statement and said, “It’s always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala. He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. Bachchhan Paandey is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one.” The film stars Akshay Kumar as Bachchhan Paandey, including Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar