Akshay Kumar Paid Rs 27 Crores For 14 Days Shoot Of Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'?

The makers of Atrangi Re paid Akshay Kumar Rs 27 Crore for a 14 days shoot, as per a report by an entertainment portal. As the report states, an inside source told them that Akshay Kumar has an attraction with number 9, which he considers as his lucky number as well. He always charges a fee that adds up to the number. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles.

Akshay Kumar paid Rs 27 Crore?

According to older reports, Akshay Kumar's fees is usually around Rs 1 crore a day for his film shoots. But for Atrangi Re, he has been paid almost double. He received a whopping Rs 27 crore as his remuneration for the film, the portal added. The entertainment portal also shared that Aanand L Rai required a leading superstar to step in for this extended guest appearance that is extremely impactful and pivotal to the film's narrative.

Initially, the director had offered the role to Hrithik Roshan. But eventually, Roshan denied and reasons are still unclear, as stated by the report. Later, Akshay accepted Rai's offer because of his respect for the filmmaker, said the report.

Talking further, the source added that the film's shoot is a light schedule and Akshay Kumar would be required for around only two weeks. The report also suggested that Akshay will leave for London next month for Bell Bottom and wrap up the film. And once he's back, he will dive into Rai's film and Prithviraj almost back-to-back.

Atrangi Re is a romantic and drama flick that stars Sara Ali Khan in dual roles opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The movie is produced under the studios T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. Reportedly, Sara Ali Khan is playing a girl from Bihar in the film and will be seen romancing Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is slated to release worldwide on Valentine's Day 2021.

Being one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood. Akshay Kumar's net worth is $590 million(roughly Rs 4,453 crore). On the work front, Akshay Kumar has several movies lined up for his upcoming schedule. Firstly, he will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Katrina Kaif. The film will also feature Shetty's previous cop leads Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Akshay Kumar is also roped in for Prithviraj and Laxmmi Bomb.

