Actor Akshay Kumar is known for maintaining a hectic schedule throughout the year whilst delivering power-packed performances on the sidelines through multiple ventures. The actor, who has a number of films lined up for the year, recently surprised fans with the release date of his next film Raksha Bandhan. The film, which will be directed by Aanand. L. Rai, is based on the bond between a brother and sister.

After announcing the release date last week, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Sunday and shared another poster from the upcoming film while speaking on the attempt of the entire team in highlighting the 'unbreakable bond of love' between a brother and sister in the forthcoming film.

The poster shows Akshay Kumar sitting on a terrace while hugging his four sisters. In the caption, Bollywood's Khiladi also revealed that the trailer of the film is slated to release on June 21. "बहनें जान हैं…sisters and brothers are bound together with an unbreakable bond of love! Here’s our attempt at a glimpse into their world! #RakshaBandhanTrailer releasing on 21st June 2022," he tweeted.

Here’s our attempt at a glimpse into their world!#RakshaBandhanTrailer releasing on 21st June 2022.#ReturnToFeelings#RakshaBandhan11August pic.twitter.com/SARpmwmeQg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 19, 2022

The film, which is slated to release theatrically on August 11, is all set to clash with Aamir Khan's long-pending project Laal Singh Chadha. The film that is the official remake of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks, is directed by Advait Chandan. With both big banner films pitting against each other on the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan, it will be interesting to see which movie scores big at the box office. Given the ensemble cast and plotline of both the films, they will make an interesting watch for the moviegoers. Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer received mixed reactions from fans earlier and now fans have pinned their hope on Akshay's next film whose trailer is releasing tomorrow.

Bankrolled by Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films in association with Zee Studios, Raksha Bandhan also stars Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth, and Abhinay Raj Singh in supporting roles.

According to Sacnilk, Raksha Bandhan, which is penned by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, revolves around the love, bonding, and attachment between brother-sister.

IMAGE: Instagram/AkshayKumar/AanandLRai