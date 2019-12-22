Akshay Kumar: Here Is A List Of Best Co-stars Khiladi Kumar Has Worked with

Akshay Kumar entered Bollywood as an action star in the year 1987. His well-appreciated action and comic timing have made him one of the biggest bankable stars in the industry. He was last seen in Housefull 4 along which had an ensemble cast. Over the years, Khalid Kumar has done many films in the Hindi film industry. We have seen him in various roles. But his performance as a star comes out with true colours due to his good timing with co-stars. Here are a few of the best co-stars Akshay Kumar has worked with.

Akshay Kumar's best co-stars:

Paresh Rawal

Akshay Kumar is seen with Paresh Rawal in various comedy films, but his most notable movies are Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and OMG: Oh My God. In these movies, the duo has been seen to showcase their impeccable comedic timing and hilarious dialogue delivery. The movies that they have done together have been loved by fans. Other movies which the duo has done together are Welcome, Phir Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Deewane Huye Paagal and Awara Paagal Deewana. The list goes on and on. It is speculated that they both will be next seen together in Hera Pheri 3.

Suniel Shetty

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have been seen together in many genres of movies. They have done comedy films like Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, and De Dana Dan. Many drama and action movies like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Aan: Men at Work, and Sapoot. The duo is well known for the comedy films they have been working together in for a long time and they are one of the best co-stars in such genres of films.

Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar worked with Katrina in various movie ranging from comedy to action. The action films they did include Blue, and they will be seen in Sooryavanshi, which is due to release next year. In the comedy genre, they have worked together in De Dana Dan, Welcome, Tees Maar Khan, and Singh is Kinng. Other than this, they have worked in a hit drama movie Namastey London. It was loved by the fans.

