Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is one of the most anticipated events of the year. The actors are all set to tie the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding rituals will commence from December 7 and the pair were spotted leaving their home in Mumbai for the airport on Monday.

Ahead of the much-awaited wedding, Republic Media Network's sources have learned that the actors' industry colleagues- Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli will be attending the destination wedding.

Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Virat to attend Vicky-Katrina's wedding

Republic Media Network's sources have reported that Katrina's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan, her industry friend, Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli will be attending the wedding. All the necessary arrangements have been made to stay in a five-star hotel that is located on Ranthambore Road. All the celebrities will reach Sawai Madhopur by road from Jaipur.

On Monday, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the airport leaving for their wedding. Vicky wore beige trousers with a peach button-down shirt, while Katrina was seen donning a yellow-coloured traditional outfit as she jetted off to her wedding venue.

(Image: Varinder Chawla)

A total of about 120 guests are expected to attend the lavish destination wedding and all of them are required to be fully vaccinated in view of the global pandemic. Attendees will include Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and many more popular celebrities. Others in attendance will include Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas, Farah Khan, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and others.

The Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding venue is situated three hours away from Jaipur airport and on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park. The happy couple has also made special arrangements for their guests' journey as 22 charter planes have been arranged to fly them to Jaipur and around 70 luxury cars will take them to Sawai Madhopur. Republic Media Network's sources also reported that a special tiger safari has been arranged for the guests of the wedding at Ranthambore National Park, which is approximately 25-30 kilometres from the wedding venue.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@vickykaushal/PTI