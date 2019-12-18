Akshay Kumar Plays Arguably The Funniest Character In 'Khiladi 786'; Here's Proof

Akshay Kumar entered Bollywood as an action star and became quickly known as 'Khiladi' in the Hindi film industry. His avatar as Khiladi was due to him being recognised as a man who did his own stunts and he was proficient in the skill of martial arts. He rose to the top in the Hindi film industry and then ventured into various genres as a proficient actor. With well-appreciated acting skills and action skills, his Khiladi movies have got a lot of appreciation. Later, he ventured into the comedy genre in 2000. With a well-appreciated comic timing, he has made us laugh for almost two decades now. He will be next seen in Good Newwz, which is also a comedy-drama movie. Here are few of his comedy moments from Khiladi 786 you should watch before seeing Good Newwz.

Akshay Kumar becomes a corrupt cop in Khiladi 786

In this scene, Akshay Kumar is seen getting into the jail to free Azad, who is Asin’s boyfriend in the movie. He goes to jail and breaks him out. While he is doing this, many funny gags are played especially the one with the paper where he brings a Punjab Kesari as he is from Punjab Police. Akshay also jokes about how Azad is not taking the gun out of his mouth and says that he not taking the gun out of his mouth due to the habit he has developed. This line makes the scene more fun to watch.

Akshay Kumar brings a truck to a pub

In this scene, both Akshay Kumar and Asin enter the pub in a truck. The truck is yellow and has is tough to get in and out of while in a mini skirt. At this moment, Akshay Kumar brings Asin down and says that trucks are better vehicles than cars.

Akshay Kumar's long-running gag about not getting married

In this scene, Akshay Kumar is seen entering a roadside restaurant. After this, the mafia takes Himesh’s dad as a hostage. After Akshay fights off the goons and saves everyone, he is asked whether he is married to which he responds sadly by saying no. This gag is running in the whole movie and makes it very funny to watch.

