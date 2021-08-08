‘Akshay Kumar Just Found His New Movie,’ Say Netizens After Neeraj Chopra’s Historic Win

Javelin Throw star Neeraj Chopra ended India’s 100-year-old wait for a gold medal in athletics on Saturday, 7 August 2021, at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Bollywood celebrities, politicians and netizens took to social media to pour in wishes for the star javelin thrower.

With his legendary 87.58m throw, the Javelin Throw star secured the second gold medal for the country in the history of the Olympic games. His historic win raised India’s medal tally to seven, the highest number of medals the country has won across the years. Indians across the country took pride in Chopra’s win and shared snippets of him scripting history in Tokyo.

Along with the congratulatory messages, a number of memes were also posted on social media which involved individuals saying that Akshay Kumar would star in the possible biopic of Neeraj Chopra in the coming days. A user took to Twitter and shared a picture of Akshay Kumar posing with a stick in his hand. They accompanied the image with the caption, "Leaked picture of Akshay Kumar from the sets of #NeerajChopra's biopic."

Leaked picture of akshay kumar from the sets of #NeerajChopra's biopic. . pic.twitter.com/vWZvtvVQBd — Rishikesh (@rishi01jee) August 7, 2021

One of the tweets read, "Akshay Kumar and John Abraham fighting with each other for who gonna make a biopic on #NeerajChopra #goldmedal."

Akshay kumar and John Abraham fighting with each other for who gonna make a biopic on #NeerajChopra #goldmedal pic.twitter.com/RpqW0O6l4z — sarcastic. banda_69🇮🇳 (@MOHDADIL7183) August 7, 2021

A Twitter user also took to the platform and wrote, "Akshay Kumar just found his new movie."

One of the tweets also lauded Akshay Kumar for his appreciation of Indian sportsmen and sportswomen. The tweet read, "Akshay Kumar is the man who constantly appreciates the gems of our country and himself, a motivation for most of them."

Akshay Kumar is the man who constantly appreciates the gems of our country and himeslf a motivation for most of them .

Most loved superstar ❤ pic.twitter.com/b7DqoyJPh8 — Delightful Anubhav (@Delightfulstar1) August 7, 2021

Akshay Kumar on the work front

Kumar will next be seen on-screen in the upcoming film, Bell Bottom. The much-awaited film will also star Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta alongside Kumar. The actor will also take on a role in Sooryavanshi, Ram Setu and AtrangiRe. He will also star in Rakshabandhan, where he will take on the lead role opposite Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from these, he will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey, an action comedy film. The film will also star Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.

Image Credits: AP/Akshay Kumar-Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.