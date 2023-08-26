Akshay Kumar To Kickstart Shooting For Sky Force In Sitapur After OMG 2 Success

Akshay Kumar is currently basking in the success of his recent outing OMG 2. Days after the film's release, the actor has begun working on his next project. On August 24, photos and videos of the actor from Lucknow airport began doing rounds on social media.

3 things you need to know

Akshay Kumar headlined OMG 2 which has grossed more than ₹120 crore at the box office.

Days after the release of the film, the actor began work on the aviation thriller film Sky Force.

Sky Force reportedly also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

Akshay Kumar gets warm welcome in Sitapur

On August 24, Akshay Kumar was spotted exiting from the Lucknow airport. Reportedly, the actor flew from Lucknow to Sitapur in a chopper for the filming process. A video of the OMG 2 actor arriving in Sitapur has been circulating on social media.

As per media reports, the film is being shot at the PAC Battalion. It is also reported that the shoot location will be converted into an air base for the film. Other actors in the film are also expected to join the shoot.

What is Sky Force about?

(Akshay Kumar's Sky Force is produced by Maddock Films | Image: Vasu Singhal/X)

Akshay Kumar has begun work on the aviation thriller film Sky Force. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. It will also mark the debut of the newcomer actor Veer Pahariya. The film is helmed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani and is bankrolled by Maaddock Pictures. The release date and other official announcement of the film is awaited.

What’s next for Akshay Kumar?

(Akshay Kumar waved at his fans who has come to catch a glimpse of the actor on film set | Akshay Kumar Fan Club/X)

Akshay is juggling with many projects at the time. Apart from Sky Force, the actor is also shooting for the biopic drama The Great Indian Rescue in which he will share the screen with Parineeti Chopra. Akshay Kumar is also reported to begin work on the Housefull and Welcome franchises soon.