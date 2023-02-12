Akshay Kumar, Malayalam Star Prithviraj Perform 'Kikli' At Wedding; WATCH

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran recently attended a wedding in Jaipur. Now, a video from the baaraat proceeding has been doing rounds on social media. In the viral video, the duo can be seen performing kikli (or pugdi).

Playback singer B. Murali Krishna also attended the ceremony along with the actors. He shared quite a few glimpses from the wedding.

The Selfiee star opted for an off-white kurta paired with white pyjamas. On the other hand, Sukumaran wore a red bandhgala sherwani. He also donned a saafa (turban).

Sharing the post on Instagram, B. Murali Krishna penned, "What a bash!! Had a great time in Jaipur with @akshaykumar ji, @mohanlal Sir, @therealprithvi chetan, and several other great personalities.. Wish you a happy married life Kannan Chetan and Hirangi Chechi 🤗❤️#akshaykumar #mohanlal #prithviraj #mollywood #bollywood #marriage #jaipur"

See the post below:

Akshay Kumar performs Bhangra with Mohanlal

Recently, Akshay Kumar dropped a video from the same wedding on his social media handle. In the video, he was seen performing Bhangra and grooving to dhol beats with Malayalam actor Mohanlal.

Akshay captioned the post, "I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment."

Check out the post below:

Akshay Kumar's professional life

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is all set to appear in Raj Mehta's directorial Selfiee which happens to be a remake of the Malayalm blockbuster 'Driving Licence,' the movie was helmed by Lal Jr. and featured Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. Apart from this, the actor has Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, which is an upcoming Indian Marathi-language period drama film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar in the pipeline.