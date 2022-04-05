Akshay Kumar Meets Madhya Pradesh Min Narottam Mishra Amid Filming For ‘Selfiee’ In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh is fondly known as the 'Heart of India' for the state's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. For a long time, the state has been on the list of preferred locations to shoot numerous Bollywood films. The next film on the schedule is Akshay Kumar's 'Selfiee,' which will be shot in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. This news was confirmed by none other than the state Home Minister on social media.

Taking to his Twitter, the BJP leader wrote, “Raja Bhoj ki Nagri Bhopal mein #salfiee philm ki shooting ke liye padhare philm abhineta @akshaykumar jee se saujany bhent hue. Iss mulakat ke dauran pradesh mein film udyog ki sambhavanaon ko lekar charchahui.” (Courtesy visit to film actor @akshaykumar Ji, who arrived for the shooting of #Selfiee film in Bhopal, the city of Raja Bhoj. During this meeting, there was a discussion about the prospects of the film industry in the state). The BJP minister also posted a picture of him with the ‘Kesari’ actor in his Tweet.

Replying to the Minister's tweet, the 54-year-old actor wrote, “Aap se milkar bahut khushi hui @drnarottammisr jee. Bhopal jitana khoobasoorat shehar hai utane hee achche dilwale yahaan ke log hain. Aur raja bhoj kee nagaree ka bhojan bhee kamaal ka hai. Mere dieting ke sab plan hawa mein ud chuke hain.” (So happy to meet you @drnarottammisra ji. Bhopal is as beautiful a city as its good-hearted people. And the food of the city of Raja Bhoj is also amazing. All my dieting plans have gone haywire).

Earlier, films like Lukka Chuppi, Dabangg 3, Stree, Rajneeti, Aarakshan were shot in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Akshay Kumar announces ‘Selfiee’ co-starring Emraan Hashmi

Recently, the 'Prithviraj' actor informed his fans about his upcoming project ‘Selfiee’. The actor shared a photo of himself taking a selfie in a yellow jacket paired with blue jeans. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Kick-starting my day with a (hashtag) Selfiee! Because why not?" ‘Selfiee’ also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role.

Akshay Kumar was seen playing an instrument while dancers gathered around him in the teaser. Soon after, he was joined by Emraan Hashmi, who attempts to take a selfie with him. The film is set to be Akshay and Emraan's debut collaboration, and it is billed as an entertainer that would have plenty of humour and emotions. According to the teaser, the film will undoubtedly be a hit with the audience after seeing Akshay and Emraan's entertaining moves.

The shooting of the film has already begun and is being directed by Raj Mehta.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar, who has a long list of projects in the pipeline, was most recently seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. He's also getting ready for the release of Prithviraj, his much-anticipated blockbuster. The actor's most recent works include Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2, and Bachchan Pandey.

