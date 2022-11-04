Akshay Kumar Meets MNS Chief Raj Thackeray After Announcing Marathi Debut; See Pics

Actor Akshay Kumar recently had a goodwill meeting with Raj Thackeray, founder and chairperson of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The meeting of the actor with the politician comes after the star announced his Marathi debut with the film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.

The upcoming film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar will feature the Khiladi star playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Raj Thackeray was among the other eminent dignitaries including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who attended the mahurat shot event held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Akshay Kumar meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray

On November 4, the official Twitter handle of MNS Adhikrut shared a picture where the MNS chief can be seen in a conversation with Kumar. "Actor Mr. Akshay Kumar today on November 4, 2022, had a goodwill meeting with Rajsaheb," the caption fairly translated from Marathi read.

pic.twitter.com/pD4zaqt5br — MNS Adhikrut - मनसे अधिकृत (@mnsadhikrut) November 4, 2022

Akshay who is quite elated to step into the shoes of the mighty warrior in the upcoming film credited Raj Thackeray for bagging the role during the event. Akshay who feels entrusted with a "huge responsibility" to play the role of Shivaji, shared how Thackeray had asked him to play the role.

"It's a dream come true role for me. I think portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen is a very huge responsibility. I was taken aback when Raj sir asked me to portray this role. I feel so good to be playing this part and it's going to be a dream come true role for me," the 55-year-old star said at the event while addressing the media.

The movie is based on the story of Seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj's dream of Swarajya to reality, writing one of the most glorious pages of history.

Meanwhile, the actor was recently seen in Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev in pivotal roles. Ram Setu was theatrically released on October 25. Apart from the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial, Akshay also has films like Oh My God 2 with Pankaj Tripathi, Capsule Gill, Gorkha, Selfiee, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Cindrella, and Hera Pheri 3 in his kitty.

IMAGE: Instagram/AkshayKumar/PTI