Akshay Kumar Pays Tribute To CDS Gen Bipin Rawat After Chopper Crash; 'Extremely Pained'

The tragic demise of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 11 men in uniform in an IAF helicopter crash has come as a great blow to the people of India. Actor Akshay Kumar who is extremely ‘pained and anguished’ at the demise of Rawat, took to Twitter and offered his heartfelt condolence to the family and even expressed his grief.

CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika died in a Mi-17V5 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. Sources of Republic Media Network have stated that the cremation of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife will be held on Friday, December 10, in Delhi Cantonment.

Their mortal remains are expected to arrive in the national capital in a military plane by Thursday evening, after which they will be brought to his house on Friday, where people would be allowed to pay their last respects.

Akshay Kumar pays tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat

Akshay Kumar, who seemed deeply disturbed by the tragic news, penned a note on Twitter and wrote, "Extremely pained and anguished on the tragic demise of Gen Rawat and our armed forces personnel. Prayers and deepest condolences to the families. Om Shanti."

Apart from Akshay Kumar, several other celebrities from the film fraternity including Anupam Kher, Lata Mangeshkar, Kangana Ranaut, Suniel Shetty and others expressed their grief after hearing the news.

Extremely pained and anguished on the tragic demise of Gen Rawat and our armed forces personnel. Prayers and deepest condolences to the families. Om Shanti🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 9, 2021

IAF helicopter crash: 13 dead

The 63-year-old first Chief of Defence Staff took charge on December 31, 2019, after three years of service to the nation as Army Chief. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978.

Apart from Rawat and his wife, Madhulika, 11 others died in the IAF helicopter crash on Wednesday. Others on board the chopper include Wg Cdr PS Chauhan, Sqn Ldr K Singh, Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Nk Gursewak Singh, Nk Jitendra Kumar, L/Nk Vivek Kumar, L/Nk B Sai Teja, and Hav Satpal.

All communications with the chopper were lost just before the tragic crash in Coonoor. A lone survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently battling for his life.

IMAGE: PTI