Akshay Kumar Pens A Heartfelt Note For Sister Alka, Calls Her His 'go To Person'

On occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the entire country is celebrating the brother-sister love. From exchanging gifts to tying Rakhis, the festival embraces the bond that siblings share. On Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar also penned a heartfelt note for his sister Alka. The actor shared a throwback photo to celebrate their bond.

Akshay Kumar pens a heartfelt note for his sister on Raksha Bandhan

Bell Bottom actor Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback photo with his sister Alka Bhatia. In the caption, the actor shared how her sister has always stood by her side. He wrote, "My go to person when I’m in a dilemma, someone who’s always stood by my side, corrected me when I’m wrong, happiest for my achievements. The most selfless person I know, my sister Alka ♥️ I wouldn’t have been the person I am without you." Akshay Kumar's fans showered the sibling duo with love. They commented with a series of red heart and love emojis on the post.

Akshay Kumar once dedicated his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan to his sister Alka Bhatia

Coincidentally, Akshay Kumar also has an upcoming film named Raksha Bandhan in his pipeline. Last year on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, the actor announced the film via social media. He shared the official poster of the film and revealed how he quickly signed the film. He wrote, "Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly...it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career." He then dedicated the film to his sister Alka Bhatia and wrote, "A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister." He also revealed that Alka Bhatia is a part of the film and wrote, "It makes me happiest that she is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Anand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life."

IMAGE: AKSHAY KUMAR'S INSTAGRAM