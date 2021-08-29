Akshay Kumar 'proud' After ‘Bell Bottom’ Screened At World's Highest Mobile Theatre

Ladakh got its first mobile theatre last week and Akshay Kumar is ecstatic that his most recent, Bell Bottom was screened there. The Union Territory got the mobile theatre with a private company called PictureTime Digiplex. This theatre stands at 11,562 feet and is the theatre at the highest altitude in the world.

Bell Bottom streams at the world's highest mobile theatre

Akshay Kumar took to his social media accounts on Sunday to share some great news with his fans. The actor mentioned that the screening of Bell Bottom at the theatre made his heart ‘swell with pride’. Kumar wrote in the caption, “Makes my heart swell with pride that BellBottom was screened at World's highest mobile theatre at Leh in Ladakh. At an altitude of 11562 ft, the theatre can operate at -28 degrees C. What an amazing feat!” The Kesari actor accompanied the caption with a picture of the theatre. Stenzin Tankong's short film, Sekool, based on the Changpa nomads of Ladakh, was screened at the time of the launch of the theatre.

Read the tweet here

Makes my heart swell with pride that BellBottom was screened at World’s highest mobile theatre at Leh in Ladakh. At an altitude of 11562 ft, the theatre can operate at -28 degrees C. What an amazing feat! pic.twitter.com/5ozbpkTCIb — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 29, 2021

Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and became one of the first films to have a theatrical release amid the rising COVID cases in the country. Theatres are currently allowing only 50% seating due to restrictions owing to the pandemic. The film hit the big screen on August 19. The crime thriller also stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor alongside Akshay Kumar. Kumar takes on the lead role in the film and plays an undercover agent, who goes by the code name Bell Bottom.

The film was in the news after its writers, Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh hinted at there being a sequel for the spy thriller in an interview with Pinkvilla. The duo mentioned that the team behind the film were thinking about ideas to take the film forward. The writers also emphasized the fact that the open ending of the end of film was not a gimmick, but was always part of Bell Bottom. They also said that Akshay Kumar was the fond of the film and wished to make it a franchise.

(Image Credits: Akshay Kumar, Taran Adarsh-Twitter)