Akshay Kumar Recalls Childhood Vacations In Ratlam Ki Galiyaan While Cycling In London

Akshay Kumar is currently in London ahead of the release of his upcoming film Bell Bottom. The Rowdy Rathore actor was quarantining in London, which hinted that he left the country soon after shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show. As he finished his quarantine and took his bike for a ride in London, the actor was suddenly reminded of his childhood in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The actor also shared a photo from his bike ride via social media.

The photo had Akshay Kumar facing his back towards the camera while he stood on a road on his bike. The road had tall and lunch green trees standing tall on both sides. The lush green environment reminded the actor of his childhood vacations in Ratlam in MP. He wrote, "Just finished my quarantine in London today and stepped out for some fresh air. One look around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam which I remember visiting as a child during my summer vacations. Anywhere I’d see, I could see green 💚 Missing Ratlam ki galiyaan :)."

Details about Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar starrer movie Bell Bottom is set to release on August 19, 2021. The film also cast Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. The film is based on some true events. Its plot revolves around the 1980s plane hijack during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Akshay Kumar plays the role of a spy who goes by the code name Bell Bottom. Bell Bottom is brought in for the rescue operation of the Indians held as hostages by the hijackers. Vaani Kapoor plays the role of Akshay's wife, Lara Dutta will be seen portraying Indira Gandhi and Huma Qureshi will be one of Bell Bottom's team members in Dubai.

Apart from Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar has several other projects in his pipeline. He will be seen in the upcoming film Raksha Bandhan opposite Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Atrangi Re lined up co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. His films Bachchan Pandey and Sooryavanshi are also ready for release.

Image Credit: AKSHAY KUMAR'S INSTAGRAM

