Akshay Kumar Refuses To Blame 'The Kashmir Files' For Dip In 'Bachchhan Paandey' Business

Actor Akshay Kumar's recently released action-comedy flick Bachchhan Paandey hit the big screens last week on March 18. However, the much-awaited movie witnessed a dip in its business, partially owing to the performance of Anupam Kher starrer 'The Kashmir Files.' Speaking on the same, in his recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar candidly spoke about the box office business of Bachchhan Paandey However, while doing so, he refused to blame The Kashmir Files for 'sabotaging' his own movie.

'Not once do I blame The Kashmir Files': Akshay Kumar

The Kashmir Files, which is doing impressive business at the ticket windows, has also impressed notable names from the Bollywood fraternity, one of them being Akshay Kumar. While opening about the box office business of Bachchhan Paandey, Kumar expressed that he would have loved it if his film performed well, however, he cannot bring himself to blame The Kashmir Files for it.

According to him, the Anupam Kher starrer is nothing less than a 'storm.' He added that his movie was unfortunate that 'came in the eye of it'. "Yes, I would have liked Bachchhan Paandey to do better than what it is doing, but not once do I blame the Kashmir files for it. That film is a storm and we came in the eye of it," said Akshay Kumar.

Recently, during an event in Bhopal, where the Hera Pheri star was among the guests along with The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri, he lauded the movie for bringing in a new wave in the Bollywood industry. He asserted that the film has brought a new revolution with its storyline. He said, “The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (It’s a different thing that it has also sabotaged my own film)."

Starring Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher in the lead roles, The Kashmir Files is set in the early 1990s as it outlines the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused due to insurgency in the state. Within just three weeks of its run at the box office, the movie made its way to the 200-cr club.

