Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 has been making headlines ever since it was reported that the film has been sent to the review committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to be carefully scrutinised. The move to carefully review the film apparently came following the controversy over Prabhas starrer Adipurush which received massive backlash for its colloquial dialogues and poor representation of Hindu Gods.

Helmed by Amrit Rai, OMG 2, which is scheduled to release on August 11 alongside Sunny Deol's highly-anticipated film Gadar 2, may now be postponed owing to a delay in clearance by the CBFC. Reportedly, the certification board has expressed reservations regarding the film's content and suggested 35 cuts.

3 things you need to know

OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

The film is scheduled to release on August 11 alongside Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2.

An official announcement on the postponement of OMG 2's release date is awaited.

Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi's film release date postponed?

Apart from the 35 cuts, the board has also demanded that Akshay's character be completely changed to portray him as Lord Shiva's doot (messenger) and not the God himself. Additionally, the makers have also been asked to change or delete scenes where Akshay's Lord Shiva is shown in blue skin colour, as per a report in KoiMoi.

Another report from the publication mentions that the makers have decided to postpone the film as they are unwilling to cut scenes citing that it will affect the film's essence. The makers may, however, agree to modify some scenes. The question which then arises is whether the U/A certification that the makers are aiming for will be granted after modifications are made.

(Posters of Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam from OMG 2 | Image: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Meanwhile, as the makers await CBFC clearance, the film's trailer has reportedly been granted a U/A certificate. But since there are no theatrical releases before August 11 the OMG 2 trailer is attached to, the certification is in vain. Notably, the film's teaser which dropped earlier this month, has been played at cinema halls with a disclaimer that reads, 'main film is yet to be certified'.

With eleven days to the film's release, the chances of the film being postponed in the absence of a trailer, little to no promotion and a pending certification, is high.

CBFC member says following routine process with OMG 2

Earlier, Amrish Pathak, CBFC Board Member, Delhi Region had told Republic Media Network that films with religious themes are 'reviewed carefully'. "In context with the movie OMG-2, there might be some issues, which would have definitely been raised before the filmmakers, if the committee would have come across them. However, reviewing the movie and suggesting cuts is a confidential matter that is done behind doors, it can’t be revealed. But, yes the films having religious themes are reviewed carefully as per provided guidelines,” added the member.

Clash with Gadar 2 averted?

If Akshay Kumar-led OMG 2 release date is pushed, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 will get a solo release during the extended Independence Day weekend with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal already out of the way. However, an official announcement on the postponement of OMG 2's release date is awaited.