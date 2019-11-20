Akshay Kumar: Things The Actor Does To Stay Fit And Maintain His Physique

Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Having done over one twenty-six films in only twenty-nine years, Akshay has been giving back-to-back super hits. Even at the age of 52, he maintains his physique and has always impressed people with his fitness regimes. In an interview on a popular talk show, the actor had revealed how he is a morning person and has a habit of waking up very early to start his day. The actor is very active on social media and keeps his followers updated with videos of himself indulging in work out sessions to stay fit. Here are a few of the things Akshay does to stay fit.

Clean diet

Akshay Kumar on his birthday revealed in an Instagram that to stay fit, he follows a balanced diet, which gives him all the nutrition. He does not believe in taking dietary supplements to stay fit. He wrote in the post, motivating his fans, to eat healthily and stay fit.

We Are What We Eat...

Be a Product of Mother Nature...

DON'T be a Product of a Product 💊🥤#AntiSupplements

Be True to your body & it'll carry you in ways you only dreamed of at this age...trust me, I’m a father of two.

Take care, 1 Life, Get It Right 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/TozYiauVel — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2019

Early to bed, early to rise

Akshay has time and again said on various media platforms that he is an early riser and hits the bed early. In one of the interviews he said that he believes morning hours are the most productive ones and therefore, he likes to wake up early to make the most out of the day.

Exercise

On various media portals, it has been claimed that Akshay loves to take up challenges and used to do stunts in movies by himself. He is seen uploading videos of himself in which he makes regular physical activities more challenging, like cycling without holding handles, swimming with weights in hands, Hula hooping with Wooden beads. He always takes things up a notch.

