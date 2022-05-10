Akshay Kumar Thrilled With People's Reaction To 'Prithviraj' Trailer; 'Amazing To See...'

Superstar Akshay Kumar’s next is Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Akshay is thrilled with the incredibly positive response to the trailer of the film that was launched on Monday, May 9, and feels humbled that people have connected to the most glorious tribute to the brave warrior who needs to be celebrated.

Akshay Kumar sheds light on the audience's reaction to Prithviraj Trailer

Akshay Kumar opened up about his delight in watching the audience reacting to the trailer of his upcoming film, Prithviraj. Stating how thrilled he was, he added how humbled they were to be able to make people across the world want to know more about the Samrat. He even stated how they wanted to give a glorious and the most authentic tribute to the incredibly valiant Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and added that he was happy that the trailer resonated with the audience.

Akshay said, “I’m thrilled with the response to the trailer of Prithviraj. We wanted to give a glorious and the most authentic tribute to the incredibly valiant Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and I’m so happy that the trailer has resonated with the audience. It’s amazing to see how people want to know more about the valour of the mighty king and we are humbled that we have been able to make people across the world want to know more about the Samrat.”

He added, “I’m humbled that people are appreciating my craft and our efforts because we have given it our all to bring Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan to life on screen. It has truly been an honour to play a man who stood for his country, no matter what the consequence.”

Akshay further stated, “I share this moment of joy with my director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, my producer Aditya Chopra, my co-star Manushi Chhillar, who is debuting in the film, and the brilliant Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood and all the actors and technicians who have believed in the mission to make Prithviraj an important film for this generation."

More about Akshay Kumar's historical drama Prithviraj

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the life of king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay plays the eponymous character alongside an ensemble cast including Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, and Lalit Tiwari. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film will be released on June 3, 2022, after several postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image: PR