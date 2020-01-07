Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff And Other Actors Who Perform Their Own Stunts

Bollywood films pack a lot of action. The high-octane action sequences in movies like War have always left the audience in awe. Fans love it when their favourite actor appears on-screen and stereotypically knocks out all the antagonist’s henchmen before facing him in a final brawl. However, in Bollywood there have been many actors who like to perform their own stunts. Let’s take a look at some of these actors:

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar performs his stunts by himself. He also does it for the sport. He is a trained martial artist and it does show in his films. Akshay has a black belt in Taekwondo and always chooses to perform his own stunts. He often refuses any body double. Akshay’s dedication shows in Khiladi 420 in a stunt involving on top of an aeroplane, the face of the performer was not going to be seen and could have easily been performed by a double. He still insisted on performing it himself. He even performed live stunts when he hosted a season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actor has earned the name Khiladi.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is not only about his Greek God looks. The War actor is also aesthetically fit and flexible and that is why he chooses to perform his own stunts whenever he gets an opportunity. Hrithik has performed stunts in movies like Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar. He even got injured himself while performing stunts for the movie Bang Bang and Mohenjo Daro!

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff has established himself as an action hero. And he has done this in a very short amount of time. He is a trained martial artist and also an extremely fit gymnast. He also indulges in sports. Tiger is an actor who always chooses in bettering himself. His stunts in War also left his fans impressed.

Vidyut Jammwal

Vidyut Jammwal impressed all of us with his stunts in his debut film, Force. However, it was in the movie Commando where the audience learned about his action skills. He is trained in martial arts since the age of three and he proved that by performing dangerous stunts in the movie Commando. There's a stunt when the actor ran up and jumped across the window of a car during a chase sequence in Commando.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has been always known for his action scenes. However, what we did not know is that there were a lot of times when the actor performed his stunts by himself. Salman Khan has given us some action-packed films like Ek Tha Tiger, Wanted, Tiger Zinda Hai and has left us all impressed with his stunts. He took it a step further in Tiger Zinda Hai when he shot a scene with actual wolves.

