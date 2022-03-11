Apart from his stellar performances in films, actor Akshay Kumar is also known for performing high octane stunts all by himself with great ease. The actor who trained in Muay Thai, a martial arts form from Thailand, is all set to grace the show India’s Ultimate Warrior as a special guest alongside host Vidyut Jammwal.

The actor treated fans with a spectacular teaser from his power-packed stunts on the show and how he was impressed by each contestant's performance. Apart from interacting with the participants, the actor will also open up about being a martial arts aficionado for 40 years.

Akshay Kumar unveils his martial arts journey on India’s Ultimate Warrior

In an ode to his love for Muay Thai, Taekwondo, and other combat forms, in the video, the Good Newwz actor is seen making an impressive entry in a helicopter while joining the Commando star in the third episode as a special guest and honorary dojo master to support him in his quest to find the nation’s next ‘Mahayoddha’.

Watch my special appearance on #IndiasUlimateWarrior, where 16 warriors give their all to become India’s Ultimate Warrior. Watch now on the @discoveryplusIN app and 16th March on @DiscoveryIN @VidyutJammwal @Bazinga_Ent pic.twitter.com/skOE6qHG1X — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 11, 2022



In the clip, the actor also conducted an empowering priming session before presenting the contenders with uphill tasks to test them on one of the most crucial warrior attributes i.e., focus. So impressed was he with the zeal and determination of the contestants, that Akshay announced to give INR 10 Lakhs from his side.

The special episode premiering on 11th March on discovery+ and 16th March on Discovery Channel will also see the actor Akshay Kumar mentoring the contestants, motivating them, and lending his martial arts expertise of 40 years as they fight it out to win the ultimate battle.

While sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, "Watch my special appearance on #IndiasUlimateWarrior, where 16 warriors give their all to become India’s, Ultimate Warrior. Watch now on the @discoveryplusIN app and 16th March on @DiscoveryIN."

Meanwhile, the actor has always been in awe of Vidyut Jammwal's style in films where he performs great stunts. The actor makes sure to appreciate his talent and skills before his film's release.

Image: Twitter/AkshayKumar