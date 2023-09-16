Akshay Kumar To Team Up With Rohit Shetty, Mohit Suri For An Action Thriller?

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in the industry. With several films lined up for release, the actor is now reported to have signed yet another addition to his kitty. As per new media reports, the Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue actor is all set to star in the Mohit Suri directorial bankrolled by Rohit Shetty.

3 things you need to know

Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have previously collaborated on the film Sooryvanshi (2021).

The film will be directed by Mohit Suri.

The movie is reported to be an action thriller.

Akshay Kumar to team up with Rohit Shetty for his production venture?

A source close to the online publication Pinkvilla has confirmed that Akshay Kumar and the filmmakers have finalised the script of the film. The source revealed, “Rohit (Shetty), Mohit (Suri), and Akshay have been discussing this project for a while now and the script has finally aligned itself with the vision of all three stakeholders.”

(Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar file photo | Image: X)

The source also told the publication, “It’s an edge-of-the-seat action thriller and will feature Akshay in a never seen before role.” The insider revealed, “While all the narrations and paperwork are done, the team is sitting together to work on the shooting schedule now. It is expected to take off sometime next year, preferably in the first quarter of 2024.”

Rohit Shetty to team with Akshay Kumar after Sooryavanshi

Before the upcoming film, Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar have also collaborated previously. The actor-director duo had previously worked together in the 2021 film Sooryavanshi. The film marked Akshay Kumar’s entry into the Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The director is currently working on Singham 3 starring Ajay Devgn.