Akshay Kumar Urges Fans To Not Give Out 'Samrat Prithviraj' Spoilers; 'It's Awe-inspiring'

Akshay Kumar, who is known to come up with projects of various genres, is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj. Based on the life of Chauhan dynasty ruler, Prithviraj Chauhan, the film is slated to release theatrically on June 3. The project is helmed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had unveiled the much-awaited second trailer of his upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj. The trailer begins with king Prithviraj Chauhan explaining what makes a man a true king. The clip further showcases his wedding with Princess Sanyogita, played by Chhillar, and his belief in equality. Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, together with the director and team of the film recently paid tribute to the valour of Prithviraj Chauhan at his Delhi fort, Rai Pithora. They placed a flag at Samrat Prithviraj’s statue ahead of the release of their film on the big screen.

Akshay Kumar’s humble request to fans watching Samrat Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a note with all his fans ahead of the release of his highly-awaited movie, Samrat Prithviraj. In the note, he penned a humble request to fans asking them not to give out any spoilers after watching the film in theatres on 3 June 2022. Adding to it, he even revealed how it took four years to create a visual spectacle on-screen. He further said that several aspects of our film are designed to be awe-inspiring, which must be watched in theatres and not be given as spoilers.

His note read, "The entire team of Samrat Prithviraj, a film that gloriously celebrates the life of one of India's bravest king's Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, has taken four years to create a visual spectacle that we are all extremely proud of. Since it's an authentic historical there are many facets of Samrat's life that are lesser known to the people of our country, especially the youth. Thus, this is our sincere request to everyone watching the film from tomorrow, to not give out spoilers that reveal several aspects of our film that are designed to be awe-inspiring. We hope to entertain you thoroughly only on the big screen from tomorrow! Thank you."

More on Samrat Prithviraj

The film recently underwent a name change after the organisation Shree Rajput Karni Sena accused the makers of being disrespectful. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie features a talented cast of actors namely Akshay Kumar as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha, Sonu Sood as Chand Bardai, Manav Vij as Muhammad Ghori, Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita, Ashutosh Rana as Jayachandra, among others.

Image: @akshaykumar/Instagram