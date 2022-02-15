Akshay Kumar Vs Aamir Khan: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' & 'Raksha Bandhan' To Clash At Box Office

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha recently announced that they had postponed the release date of the movie. The Aamir Khan starrer was earlier scheduled to release on April 14 but was delayed as the movie was still under production. The new release date of Laal Singh Chaddha clashes with the release of Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan.

It was also expected that Aamir Khan's movie would receive a solo release as makers of Adipurush also changed their release date to accommodate the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. However, new reports claim that Akshar Kumar will not be changing the release date of Raksha Bandhan.

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha release to clash with Raksha Bandhan

Laal Singh Chaddha was earlier scheduled to release on 14 April 2022, coinciding with the festival of Baisakhi, but was postponed as the film is still under production. The makers shared a statement that the movie will now be released on August 11. Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan is also scheduled to release on the same day. Film critic Taran Adrash reported that fans will see Aamir and Akshay clash at the box office as Raksha Bandhan is confirmed to release on the same date.

AKSHAY VS AAMIR: THE BIG CLASH IS ON... With #AamirKhan shifting #LSC to 11 Aug 2022, there's talk that it will be a solo release... NOT TRUE... #RakshaBandhan - starring #AkshayKumar - is already CONFIRMED for 11 Aug 2022... NO CHANGE in date... It's #Akshay vs #Aamir now. pic.twitter.com/gri5DTXDS3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2022

The team of the Aamir Khan starrer movie revealed that Prabhas and the makers of Adipurush postponed the release date of their movie so that Laal Singh Chaddha could release on August 11. Their statement read, " We would like to thank Mr. Bhushan Kumar, T Series, Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11th Aug 2022."

Laal Singh Chaddha is being helmed by Advait Chandan and is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The original movie starred Tom Hanks in the lead role and garnered critical acclaim. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya in his Hindi film debut.

(Image: @bhumipednekar/@aamirkhanproductions/Instagram)