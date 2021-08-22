Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' Banned In 3 Gulf Countries As It Hits Theatres; Here's Why

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom has been one of the biggest releases since the COVID-19 pandemic. While the makers are being hailed for being brave to release the film at such a time, their plans have been hampered with the movie not releasing in many parts of the nation due to restrictions in many states. Not just Maharashtra and some more states, even some nations in the Gulf are not allowing its release.

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom banned in 3 Gulf countries

Apart from India, Bell Bottom is also releasing in countries like the USA, Canada, UK, and even many parts of the Gulf like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and others. However. if the latest reports are anything to go by, three countries have denied permission for the movie's release. This includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait.

As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, the movie's content proved to be the factor that made the authorities deem it unfit for screening. Bell Bottom traces the story of a plane hijacking in 1984, 'based on real events', where Akshay Kumar and the authorities attempt to rescue hostages through a secret operation.

As per reports, the UAE authorities had taken charge of the mission, but in the movie, Akshay and his team were shown as the 'heroes' of the mission while also concealing the information from the UAE authorities. It is being reported that the Censor Board in Middle Eastern countries might have objected to the content and hence decided to ban it.

Meanwhile, in India, Maharashtra has been one of the major areas that Bell Bottom has not been able to release due to the COVID-19 restrictions. That could have been a factor as the movie earned around Rs 5-6 crore in the first day of its release. The movie, due to its positive word-of-mouth, action sequences and bigger cast, was expected to do better, but the collections have been around what other releases during the pandemic, Roohi and Mumbai Saga witnessed.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, among others. The film has been screening in Hyderabad, Kolkata, NCR and other parts of the country.