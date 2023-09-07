Netizens Call Out Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj Makers For 'poor Editing' Of Poster

Akshay Kumar recently unveiled a series of posters from his upcoming film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. The rescue thriller is based on a real-life incident that occurred in Raniganj, West Bengal where coal mine workers were trapped in a flooded mine. While the posters of the film received a positive response, they also went viral after netizens noticed "poor editing" in it.

3 things you need to know

The title of Akshay's forthcoming film was changed from The Great Indian Rescue to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

Amid the ongoing India-Bharat naming controversy, the film was retitled.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue will feature Parineeti Chopra opposite Akshay.

Netizens react to Mission Raniganj poster

After the posters of Mission: Raniganj went viral on social media, netizens noticed that one of them was poorly edited. Netizens pointed out that the poster of the Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer had a lot of similar faces cropping up in the crowd of mine workers.

Social media users dubbed it a "copy-pasting job" as the same coal mine workers were placed multiple times around Akshay's character Jaswant Singh Gill. Pointing out the repeated faces, a social media user wrote, "Kya editing hai bhai (what is this editing brother)." Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Mission........ find out repeat faces in the crowd ...cut copy ...."

(Netizens troll Mission Raniganj poster as it was badly edited | Image: @HrithiksAvenger/X)

What is Mission Raniganj about?

Mission Raniganj is a film based on the heroic act of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who led the rescue mission in the Raniganj mine in 1989 and saved multiple lives. "The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing all the 64 surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which was a successful rescue mission in Bharat against all odds," read a statement shared by the makers. Jaswant Singh hailed from Amritsar and was honoured with several accolades for his act of bravery in 1989. In 2019, he died aged 80.