Akshay Kumar's Character In 'Aflatoon' Was Inspired By Jack Nicholson? Know More Facts

Akshay Kumar starrer, Aflatoon is a romantic comedy flick with a twisty action drama. The film is helmed by Guddu Dhanoa. Aflatoon features Akshay Kumar in a double role, romancing Urmila Matondkar. The film, released in the year 1997, sees Akshay Kumar as Raja, who is a good-for-nothing loafer trying to get rich. He imitates Parimal Chaturvedi, a college professor and enters into a college. There, Raja falls for rich girl Pooja (Urmila Matondkar) and manages to win her heart. Check out a few interesting trivia and some lesser-known facts about Aflatoon.
