Akshay Kumar's Character In 'Aflatoon' Was Inspired By Jack Nicholson? Know More Facts

Akshay Kumar starrer, Aflatoon is a romantic comedy flick with a twisty action drama. The film is helmed by Guddu Dhanoa. Aflatoon features Akshay Kumar in a double role, romancing Urmila Matondkar. The film, released in the year 1997, sees Akshay Kumar as Raja, who is a good-for-nothing loafer trying to get rich. He imitates Parimal Chaturvedi, a college professor and enters into a college. There, Raja falls for rich girl Pooja (Urmila Matondkar) and manages to win her heart. Check out a few interesting trivia and some lesser-known facts about Aflatoon.

Also Read | John Abraham & Akshay Kumar's 'Desi Boyz' is inspired by 'Big Daddy'? Know unknown facts

Aflatoon is the only Bollywood buster that features Akshay Kumar and Urmila Matondkar on the big screen together.

The title track, Aflatoon created a major controversy. It was alleged that the song had an abusive word. Singer Remo Fernandes claimed this allegation was false.

The film was initially offered to Mamta Kulkarni but she declined the offer, as per reports.

The villain character of Akshay Kumar was inspired by Jack Nicholson in Batman.

Dancer and choreographer Remo D'Souza made his first appearance in the title song, Aflatoon.

Also Read | Katrina thanks Akshay for 'constantly supporting' her during initial days in Bollywood

The intro beat of the song Main Toh Hoon Paagal from Baadshah was earlier heard in the song We Love We Love Rocky in Aflatoon.

Akshay Kumar's song Yeh Kabhar Chapawa Do was inspired by the Pakistani song Jugnee by Saleem Javed in 1993. Partly, the music was also inspired by the background music in Amitabh Bachchan's Parsi comedy scene in Shahenshah.

A part of the song, Poster Lagwa Do Bazar Mein was shot at Vashi Station in Navi Mumbai.

There was a shelved film titled Aflatoon in the late 70s. The classic starred Jeetendra and Om Prakash. Produced by Meerchandani, it was directed by Manmohan Behl.

Also Read | 'The Kapil Sharma Show' clip shows Akshay Kumar mocking awards ceremonies; Watch

Also Read | Akshay Kumar accused by Kapil for 'stealing endorsement deals' in a witty video; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.