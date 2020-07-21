Akshaye Khanna-Richa Chadha Starrer 'Section 375' To Be Screened At Film Festival In China

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha starrer Section 375 hit the screens in 2019. The film received good reviews from the audience as well as the critics. The Section 375 team has now paved its way to an international film festival and has been chosen to be screened in China as a part of a film festival.

Akshaye Khanna-Richa Chadha's Section 375 to be screened in China

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media to break the news to his followers. He took to Twitter to reveal that Section 375 will be screened at the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival. He further revealed that screening dates of the film at the Chinese film festival.

UPDATE... #Section375 - starring #AkshayeKhanna and #RichaChadha - will be screened at 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival in #China... Screening dates: 26, 30, 31 July and 1, 2 Aug 2020... Directed by Ajay Bahl. #SIFF pic.twitter.com/jLDxwqfsZb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2020

As soon as Taran made the announcement, the comments section was flooded with praise for the film. One user wrote that he is glad that the film is getting its due credit. The user also lauded the actors for perfectly portraying their characters in the film. Other users continued to laud the film by tagging it as "brilliant", "balanced", and "great".

About Section 375

Section 375 is directed by Ajay Bahl and was released in September 2019. Along with Richa Chadha and Akshaye Khanna, it also stars Meera Chopra, Rahul Bhat, and Sandhya Mridul. The plot of the film revolves around a celebrated filmmaker named Rohan Khurana who is accused of rape by a junior costume designer named Anjali. He is sentenced to ten years of jail time by the sessions court. Both Chadha and Khanna play lawyers in the film.

The Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha starrer had a slow start at the box-office and did not receive much success. It garnered over â‚¹22 crores at the Box-office. However, the film received great reviews from the audience and the critics. The director Ajay Bahl was also lauded for bringing the film's intriguing narrative to life with a great range of lead and supporting actors.

What is the Shanghai International Film Festival?

The Shanghai International Film Festival aka SIFF is one of the largest film festivals in East Asia. It is also considered to be the second-largest film festival in Asia after Tokyo International Film Festival. The Golden Goblet is the highest honour awarded to the Best Feature Film in SIFF. It is held in China every year and 2020 marks the 23rd edition of the film festival.

