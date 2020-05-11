Alaya F Feels She Has 'better Style'; Mom Pooja And Brother Omar Disagree

Newbie Alaya F recently made her huge Bollywood debut. The young star is quite active on her social media accounts, entertaining and impressing her fans. Amid lockdown, Alaya F has been even more active and is seen sharing glimpses of her quarantine life to keep her fans updated.

Alaya F feels she has a 'better style'

Recently, the Jawaani Jaaneman star did another round of 'Who Is Most Likely To challenge' with her mom and brother Omar Furniturewala. During the course of the game, Alaya F pointed at herself as a response to the question-"Who has the better style?". However, mother Pooja Bedi and brother Omar F did not agree with her and felt they had a better style. Take a look at Alaya F with her family taking the trending challenge.

In the video, Alaya F, Pooja Bedi and Omar F were spotted twinning in black outfits for the challenge. While Alaya F sat on the floor cuddling her puppy, her mother and her brother took the couch. The trio seemed to be enjoying their hilarious game. Alaya's Instagram video's caption read, 'As promised, one more #WhosMostLikelyTo with my mother and brother @poojabediofficial @_omar.f_😂♥️'.

This was also not the first time the trio of Alaya, Pooja and Omar took up the challenge. In the previous video, the family answered some questions, revealing out a few secrets of the family. In the video, both Alaya F and Omar claimed that Pooja Bedi is the one who is most likely to kill someone. Moreover, they also mentioned that their mom is their favourite person. Check out Alaya F's Instagram video.

Currently, Alaya F is enjoying her COVID-19 lockdown by painting and doing some creative activities at home and sharpening her skills. She is also seen making some goofy and hilarious videos. Not only she is entertaining her fans with funny videos, but she is also inspiring them to focus on fitness. Take a look -

