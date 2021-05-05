Alaya F Flaunts Her Toned Body In A Black Strappy Thigh Slit Dress; See Pics

Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F looked stunning in a new social media post. Recently, celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi took to her Instagram account to share pictures of the actor in a black strappy thigh slit dress that has a straight neckline with spaghetti straps. In the picture, the actor is seen posing for the camera and is wearing minimal makeup with nude lipstick and middle-parted hair. She completed the look by wearing bronze stilettos and added some rings as well. The fans in the comment section praised her look. Check out the posts below.

Alaya F wears a black strappy thigh slit dress

(Image Courtesy: Sanam Ratansi's Instagram post)

A look at Alaya F's Instagram

Alaya F's Instagram is filled with self-portrait pictures. During the lockdown, the actor indulged in clicking her own photos. In one of the post, she has shared pictures during the golden hour and the sunlight was falling on her bathtub. She clicked pictures of herself while wearing a black tank top and shorts. She had her hair wrapped up in a bun and had applied bronze eye shadow that she complimented with a brownish lipstick. In the caption, she wrote, "I saw golden hour light near the bathtub and I ran to it". Check it out.

Other than this, she has shared pictures from her vacation. In one of the pictures, she can be seen jumping on the pool and while she does it, she arched her body just before falling into the pool. In the caption, she wrote about her struggle to get the perfect shot. She wrote, "I wish I could tell you how many scraped knees and failed attempts there were before I got this shot. Fun, relaxing times in Goa at the most beautiful property". Check it out.

Alaya F on the work front

Kabir Bedi's granddaughter and Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F made her debut with the 2020 movie Jawaani Jaaneman. Directed by Nitin Kakkar of Filmistaan fame, the movie featured Alaya alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. In the comedy-drama, she played Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's daughter, who is pregnant.

IMAGE: Alaya F's Instagram

