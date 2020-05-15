Alaya F Or Amrita Arora, Who Sported The Classic Denim Jacket Better?

Alaya F and Amrita Arora are two Bollywood actors from two different eras. However, both these stars are considered as two of the prominent style icons. They have never failed to impress the fashion police and steal fans' hearts with their vogue fashion sense. In the recent past, Alaya F and Amrita Arora were spotted donning denim jackets, take a look at who styled the classic denim look better, Alaya or Amrita.

Alaya F's Denim closet

Here, Alaya F was styled by Tanya Ghavri, a popular celebrity stylist. She posed wearing a ripped denim jacket. The classic denim was paired with leather pants. Alaya F posed sitting on a chair. For glam, the Jawaani Jaaneman debutant kept it simple with the nude look. Alaya F's Instagram caption read as "Happy Friday! Hope all of you are staying sane and happy and taking care of yourselves and your mental and physical health♥️. Shot by @rahuljhangiani Styled by @tanghavri Make up by @akgunmanisali (sic)".

Amrita Arora's denim ensemble

Amrita Arora looked stunning in her all-denim look. She sported the denim jacket with ripped jeans. The denim on denim outfit was paired with a plain black tee. For glam, Amrita kept it simple with light makeup for her airport look. She also matched her black boots with a black bag and went for pink sunglasses. Check out the Bollywood actor's Instagram.

About Alaya F & Amrita Arora

Alaya F is a newcomer in Bollywood who recently made her huge debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala. Before making her film debut, Alaya completed her studies in acting at New York Film Academy. Also, she is a trained contemporary and Kathak dancer.

Amrita Arora is a former model, TV Presenter and VJ. Arora made her Bollywood debut in 2002 opposite Fardeen Khan in the film, Kitne Door Kitne Paas. Her first successful film was the action comedy, Awara Paagal Deewana. Amrita is the younger sister of Malaika Arora.

