Alaya F Or Kendall Jenner: Who Wore The Yellow Bodycon Dress Better?

While Alaya F is a Bollywood newbie who has successfully impressed the fashion police with her chic fashion sense, Kendall Jenner has already managed to create a worldwide fan base with her vogue styling statements. In the recent past, Alaya F and Kendall Jenner were spotted in similar yellow bodycon dresses. Check out the pictures below and decide whose bodycon looks better, Bollywood newbie Alaya F or supermodel Kendall Jenner.

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti or Neha Sharma: Who wore the red gown better?

Alaya F's Bodycon Dress -

Recently, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor shared a series of Instagram photos posing in a lemon yellow bodycon dress. Alaya F's bodycon attire had a symmetric style neckline design, attached with strap sleeves. The newcomer's dress had buttons embedded in a sequence, followed by a slit in the middle bottom.

Alaya F's stylist made the dress look even more classic by pairing the outfit with crisscross shoe-wear. For makeup, Alaya F went for nude and glossy lips. She captioned her picture as "पीला नशा😉". Take a look at the series of Alaya F's photos in the bodycon outfit.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar or Hina Khan: Whose pleated skirt do you like more?

Kendall Jenner's Yellow Dress -

In 2019, Kendall Jenner's fan account shared some paparazzi clicks of Kendall. Here, in these photos, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star can be spotted in a yellow ochre bodycon dress. The outfit had strap design sleeves. Kendall Jenner's outfit was casual and simple.

To complete the look, she teamed it up with a pair of golden earrings. She accessorised her look with simple translucent heels, black sunglasses and a white rectangular short side sling. For glam, Kendall Jenner opted for a no-makeup look and glossy lips. For hairdo, she simply left them open. Check out Kendall Jenner's photos in the yellow bodycon dress.

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar & Tamannaah Bhatia in similar striped pantsuit, see who styled it better?

Meanwhile, Alaya F is currently staying with her family, mother Pooja Bedi and brother Omar F. She is busy painting her face and making quirky Tiktok videos. In January 2020, the newbie made her huge Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. It stars Saif Ali Khan as a 40-year-old father and Alaya as his daughter, alongside Tabu. The comedy-drama film reportedly earned ₹45 crores and managed to emerge as one of Khan's more successful small-budget films.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt stun in sequined outfit, see who wore it better

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.