Alaya F To Ananya Panday; Celebs Who Opted For Digital Photoshoot Amid Lockdown

Amid coronavirus lockdown, every country around the globe has shut down in order to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic. Almost all celebrities and famous personalities are urging and requesting their fans and followers to stay home. Bollywood has played a key role in entertaining the viewers by creating challenges, QnA sessions and many other things. Recently, several Bollywood stars were spotted posing for indoor shoots. Having said that, check out pictures of Bollywood actors who opted for Digi photoshoot amid lockdown.

Alaya F

Alaya F is seemingly quite fond of aesthetic photoshoots. Amid lockdown, the actor posed for a FaceTime photoshoot. She shared some sunkissed and silhouettes shots taken against her window.

Ananya Panday

Here, Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures of herself clicked through a video call. In the pictures, fans can see Ananya Panday striking different poses in front of the laptop. The diva has donned a pink bathrobe in the pictures and it seems like she had just stepped out of the shower. Ananya Panday added even more swag to her lockdown look with oval tinted glasses.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently enjoying the success of her recent deliveries, Netflix movie - Mrs Serial Killer, songs - Genda Phool, Tere Bina. She was recently spotted posing for photographer Sasha Jairam for her digital shoot. Jacqueline Fernandez stunned in black and black yoga pants and top. Check out the results.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty has done numerous indoor shoots during the lockdown. She also amped up digital photo shoot game. Clicked by Sasha Jairam, Athiya Shetty rocked the shoot with her jammies and top. She was also seen sporting a white shirt and giving comfy poses. Take a look at Athiya Shetty's pics.

Khushi Kapoor

The popular star kid Khushi Kapoor is also acing at her style game in Bollywood. Even though the star hasn't yet made her debut, but still has a humoungous fan base. Amid lockdown, Khushi Kapoor also posed for a facetime photoshoot. She wore a black bedtime outfit. Check out Khushi Kapoor's pictures.

