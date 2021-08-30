Alaya F Tries Popular Internet Challenge With Her Team But Fails Hilariously; WATCH

One of the rising stars of Bollywood, Alaya F is known for treating her fans with hilarious content on her personal social media handle. From glamourous pictures to hilarious takes on popular internet trends, the young actor has tried it all on the internet. However, her latest attempt at an internet challenge has left her fans in splits. Check out Alaya F's Instagram video here.

Alaya F's attempt at 'Listen To Me Now' trend

The popular 'Listen To Me Now' trend has all the youngsters on the web glitching hilariously with many adding their own twist to it. Hopping on the bandwagon, the 23-year-old actor gathered her team of makeup artists and hairstylists to perform the challenge with her. Donning a sports bra with a patterned shawl over her legs, the actor, along with her entourage, performed the challenge.

While the fans could not help but swoon over the adorable video, Alaya believed they failed miserably at the challenge. The young actress also rated herself and the team for going on with the challenge despite breaking in laughter midway. She wrote, ''We tried doing a trendy challenge and failed 😅💯 marks for trying & bonus 10 marks for laughing through the fails😂''.

Netizens react to Alaya F's hilarious video

While some netizens could not handle the charm of Alaya in the video, some were left in splits. Featured on the video, the hairstylist admitted that the team was not capable of doing the challenge as he wrote, "Clearly not our cup of tea 😂😂". However, one ardent fan of Alaya was quick to give them full scores along with a bonus for their efforts as they wrote, "100 marks for all real and no perfection. ❤️❤️❤️ and bonus 15 marks to keep us update with your videos.''

More on Alaya F

Alaya Furniturewalla is the daughter of veteran actor Pooja Bedi. On the work front, the young actor made her Bollywood debut opposite Saif Ali Khan in the 2020 comedy film Jawaani Jaaneman. She will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Freddy as she recently announced the commencement of her filming on Instagram. Alaya will also be seen in U Turn.

