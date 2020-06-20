When Alaya F's Fans Showered Love On Her With These Stunning 'fan Art' Posts

The newbie Alaya F, recently made her huge Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, opposite Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya F's fans have always expressed their love for the actor by dedicating posts for her and similar other heartwarming gestures. Having said that, check out some fan arts created by Alaya F's fans to shower love on the millennial star.

Alaya F's 'fan art' posts created by her fans

This post was shared by Alaya F's fan account. The admin reposted the picture from Instagram account @aradxart. Here, the artist created a colour sketch of the Jawaani Jaaneman actor. The sketch was a closeup portrait. Take a look at Alaya F's photos.

Here, the artist sketched another close portrait of Alaya F. The sketcher created the art piece by a pen. Alaya F looks stunning in the sketch. Alaya F's fan account had reposted the post.

The art created by Alaya F's fan, Nilesh Bansal was reposted by the actor's fan account on Instagram. The artist shared varied development stages of the art piece. The drawing was created on a canvas. In the original picture, Alaya F donned a green shimmery outfit with a plunging neckline.

This a digital portrait of Alaya F made by her fan. The striking art was created by an Instagram account named, ashnas_artistry. In the caption, the artist wrote, 'I Really love 💓@alaya.f . She is my favourite actress(debut). So, My first digital portrait is dedicated to her. @alaya.f'. In the original picture, Alaya F can be spotted in grey ethnic wear.

Here, the creator, @aanchal_illustrates shared a charcoal effect illustration. This picture of Alaya F is from her cover shoot with a fashion portal. Here, Alaya F was styled in a lime green gown. The outfit had translucent selves and closed neckline design. Alaya opted for pearl design accessories, a pearl necklace and bracelet.

This is a pencil sketch of Alaya F shared by @deepu_mohan_. The post was captioned as 'Artists are people driven by the tension between the desire to communicate and the desire to hide.' Here, the artist opted for Alaya F's closeup portrait. Take look at Alaya F's photo.

