Alaya F's Idea Of Waking Up Is All Of Us In The Morning; Check Out

Alaya F is currently winning hearts with her latest Bollywood debut, Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The millennial star's performance was much adored by her fans and critics. On the social media front, Alaya F has also impressed fashion police and beauty critics with her flawless style.

Alaya F was recently interviewed by an entertainment daily, where she shared a glimpse of her morning routine. During the course of the interview, the newbie also went on to reveal some interesting secrets from her phone. Check out Alaya F revealing about her morning routine and the last things she searched on her phone.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor was asked about the number of alarms she sets. Alaya F revealed that she loves waking up early and then showed her alarm list which scrolled down to multiple timings. Explaining the entire situation, Alaya shared that if she has to wake up at 9 am, her alarm starts ringing from 6:30 am. The variations between timings start from 30 mins interval, followed by 15 mins to 5 mins. The newcomer also added that she loves waking up slowly.

Furthermost, talking about the last thing she googled on her phone, Alaya F revealed a huge secret. Alaya said that she searches for a lot of weird things. The last thing Alaya googled was the box office collection of her competitor film, Street Dancer 3D.

Alaya F was also asked which application she uses to process her pictures. Alaya F shared that she likes using Lightroom by Adobe Photoshop. She also showed the last photo she edited, check out the picture.

