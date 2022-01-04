Ek Tha Tiger director Ali Abbas Zafar who had tied the knot with French model Alicia Zafar in an intimate wedding back in 2021, recently celebrated one year of their togetherness. The director took to his Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from his memorable moments with his wife Alicia while thanking God for all the happiness in his life that got filled with Alicia. After having initially teased the fans with the wedding announcement last year, the renowned filmmaker finally introduced his wife to social media.

The filmmaker had shared pictures from his happy moments with Alicia. In the first picture, fans can catch a glimpse of the couple striking a pose as Alicia rested her head on Ali’s shoulder and looked towards the camera, whereas, Ali looked away from the camera. The director in the pictures can be seen wearing a white shirt over a white tee and wore black sunglasses, while his wife looked stunning in a floral maxi dress. In the next picture, Ali can be seen pulling Alicia’s hand as they walk in an open area with a huge smile on their face.

Ali Abbas Zafar celebrates first wedding anniversary with wife Alicia

While sharing the pictures, Ali wrote, “One year of living in a dream, happiness, silly smiles and feeling alive in every moment, thank you Almighty for Alicia Zafar #1stanniversary.” Ali, who has helmed films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, and Sultan married Alicia in an intimate ceremony last year at his Dehradun home. Last year, he had shared a beautiful picture from their wedding and wrote, "1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life."

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Ali had revealed that his wife is from France, so the visas were initially posing a problem. As soon as she got the visa, they went to Dehradun and got married at home as was planned by the two. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in Ali Abbas Zafar's project. Announcing the same, the filmmaker had shared a picture with the actor on his Twitter handle.

IMAGE: Instagram/Aliabbaszafar