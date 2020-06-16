Ali Abbas Zafar On His Action-thriller With Katrina: 'Somebody Has To Take The First Step'

Ali Abbas Zafar, who last helmed Bharat, in a recent interview with the PTI, talked about his forthcoming action film with Katrina Kaif in the lead. He said that he had a concept in mind and when he discussed it with Katrina Kaif she loved it, and soon everything fell in place. He further added, "It is high time we have a film that is mounted, with a woman with an international scale of action and storytelling." The forthcoming movie, which is currently in pre-production stage, has been designed like a franchise. Lastly, Ali Abbas Zafar exclaimed that the movie is a first step towards developing an action film that is headlined by a woman.

Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif have worked together in movies like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. All of which minted huge numbers at the box office. The forthcoming film will reportedly go on floors only after the lockdown is fully lifted. Ali Abbas Zafar, in the same interview, said that they would plan the shooting schedule meticulously to ensure the safety and health of the crew.

Sharing some more details about the Katrina Kaif starter, Ali Abbas Zafar revealed that the upcomer would be shot in India predominantly. However, he exclaimed that a few scenes would be shot in foreign locations. For which, the team is in talks with authorities of different countries.

Besides the Katrina Kaif starrer, Ali Abbas Zafar is donning the producer's hat for Khaali Peeli. The movie, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead, reportedly has a few days of shoot left. The forthcoming movie is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra under their respective production house.

Whereas, Katrina Kaif is awaiting for the release of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead, narrates the tale of an anti-terrorist squad officer. The forthcoming film was slated to hit the marquee in March 2020, however due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the movie got pushed indefinitely.

