Ali Fazal And Other Bollywood Actors Who Will Appear In Upcoming Hollywood Movies  

Actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone have appeared in several notable Hollywood projects. In 2020, there are many Bollywood actors who will be seen in Hollywood movies. Here are five Bollywood film actors who are all set to appear in some upcoming Hollywood projects. Read on to know more details:

Bollywood actors who will appear in upcoming Hollywood movies

Ali Fazal - Death on the Nile

Ali Fazal has been a part of several memorable Hollywood projects. He has earlier appeared in Fast and Furious 7 and is now all set for Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming directorial. In the movie, titled Death on the Nile, Ali Fazal will be cast opposite Gal Gadot. The movie is an official adaptation of the popular author, Agatha Christie’s bestselling novel of the same name. Ali Fazal will be seen playing a significant part in the movie.

Dimple Kapadia - Tenet

Dimple Kapadia is all set for her next movie where she will be seen in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming flick, Tenet. The movie stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh as the lead characters. A part of the movie has also been shot in Mumbai, India.

Pankaj Tripathi - Untitled Film

After ruling over the Indian web-series arena, Pankaj Tripathi made his Hollywood debut with Chris Hemsworth’s recent release, Extraction. Reportedly, Pankaj Tripathi will now be appearing in another Hollywood movie. Reports suggest that despite having a very hectic schedule while shooting for Kabir Khan’s 83, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Mimi, Pankaj Tripathi still made time for the shooting of this movie.

Suniel Shetty - Call Centre

After garnering a huge fan-base in India, Suniel Shetty is now all set for his Hollywood debut. The movie is titled Call Centre and will be directed by the American-Chinese director, Jeffery Chin. Shetty will be seen playing the character of a Sikh cop in the drama, which is based on the real-life incident wherein an Indian police officer caught a multi-million dollar scam involving a call centre.

