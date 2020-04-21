Ali Fazal Has A 'Game Of Thrones' Reference For Mirzapur 2's Release

Actor Ali Fazal, who was last seen in the Netflix film House Arrest, is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Mirzapur Season 2. The actor recently treated his fans to Q and A session amid the quarantine. When he was asked about the release date of Mirzapur Season 2, he had a witty Game of Thrones response to the question.

Ali Fazal's hilarious response to Mirzapur Season 2 release date

With a lot of fans awaiting the release of Mirzapur season 2, it seems that the fans were quite eager to find out the release date of the show. Ali had a hilarious response when a fan asked about the Mirzapur Season 2 release date. He was quick to answer the question and said that the Winter is Coming. But going by the series, it took a lot of time for the Winter to actually arrive in Game of Thrones. This was not the first time that the actor teased the Mirzapur season 2 release date.

ALSO READ | Ali Fazal Takes 'me At 20' Challenge, Shares Throwback Picture

One of the fans praised Ali Fazal saying that his acting is fabulous. Ali wittily replied to it saying that he thought he was cantankerous but can live with fabulous. Another user seemed to have a piece of deep advice for the actor when he said, "When expectations run high, small achievements appear like failures." Ali Fazal responded to it with another quote saying, "May failures never let us be shy, the world was set when risks and standards were set high."

ALSO READ | Excited Ali Fazal Exclaims 'Yes! Fauda Is Back' As Season 3 Streams On Netflix

Earlier in February, Ali Fazal took to his social media to make a post about the same. Mirzapur is a crime thriller that revolves around drugs, guns, and lawlessness. Season 1 starred Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, and Divyenndu Sharma.

ALSO READ | Ali Fazal & Shriya Pilgaonkar Reveal How They Are Dealing With Their Real 'House Arrest'

ALSO READ | Ali Fazal Shares A BTS Photo From The Sets Of 'Fukrey' And It Has A COVID-19 Twist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.