Ali Fazal Shares Throwback Picture, Says 'miss Hanging And Sticking My Tongue Out'

Ali Fazal recently took to Instagram to upload a bizarre throwback picture of himself at the gym. He also penned down a comical caption about how he misses 'hanging'. Fans are now calling the actor a 'legend' in the comments. Take a look at the post and the comments it gained as well.

Ali Fazal's Post

Ali Fazal uploaded a picture of himself hanging upside down in the gym with the help of two hoops. The actor showed off his incredible core strength in the picture while sporting an all-black outfit. Another notable fact about the picture was Ali Fazal had an extreme look on his face and had his tongue sticking out.

He also wrote a fun caption. The actor mentioned how he missed 'hanging' and sticking his tongue out for no reason. The caption read - Miss hanging! And sticking my tongue out for some god aweful reason! Just.#hang

Many fans and admirers have since been commenting on the post. One fan commended Ali's fitness level and another called him a legend. Take a look at the comments fans left on his post:

Pic Credit: Ali Fazal's Instagram

Ali Fazal is very active on social media and keeps posting regularly to keep his fans updated. He also manages to pen a comical caption with his posts as well. Like in his last post, he uploaded a comical video of Rowan Atkinson's performance at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Ali wrote - When its March for the 5th time in a row, and some smartass whispers “hey, ure mistaken its august" Take a look at his post:

In his caption, Ali further also explained how Rowan loves cars and how he also writes for a British magazine. The extended caption read - Did you know? This brilliant British comedian has also a big passion for motors and even writes articles for a british CAR megazine. Besides all the racing and sport cars he has, however, there is a car that he could never drive or buy: "Porches" he says "are wonderful cars but I don't feel like liking them, I could never own one of them.

Promo Pic Credit: Ali Fazal's Instagram

