Ali Fazal On His Journey As South Asian Actor In Hollywood: 'At Times Projects Are...'

Actor Ali Fazal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Hollywood movie Death On The Nile where he will star alongside Gal Gadot. The actor will also be seen in the action thriller movie Kandahar with Gerald Buttler. With more than one Hollywood movie under his belt, Fazal opened up about his journey in Hollywood and revealed if he had difficulty in finding work.

Ali Fazal get candid about finding work in Hollywood

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ali Fazal was asked if he had difficulty in finding leading roles in Hollywood as a South Asian actor. Fazal replied and said it had been a journey of finding the right foothold. He further explained that one had to throw themselves in the right pit. He also added that at times projects were specific and, "I can’t possibly start shooting for Mission Impossible as it is a Tom Cruise film."

Fazal said that with a film like Death On The Nile, the studio decided on a blind casting and earlier, his character was played by Geroge Kennedy and the character was older so the age was reduced. He concluded by saying, "In a weird way, the world is uniting and yet it is not."

Ali Fazal in Death On Nile

Ali will be seen playing the role of Andrew Katchadourian, the cousin of Gal Gaddot's character Linnet Ridgeway. The movie is based on Agatha Christie 1937 novel of the same name and follows Hercule Poirot, a world-renowned private detective who is entrusted with the important task of identifying the murderer after a passenger is killed on a luxurious cruise. A brand new promo, of the movie, gave a closer glimpse at the characters of the movie including Ali Fazal' character. A new promo of the film tagged Ali's character as a 'slippery fish' making him quite a probable suspect for the murder that has taken place on the ship.

The film also stars Kenneth Branagh returning as Hercule Poirot, along with Tom Bateman (also returning from the first film), Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Death On Nile is set to be theatrically released on February 11, 2022, by 20th Century Studios.

