Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Priceless Pictures That Scream Love; Check Here

Bollywood News

Considered as one of the most-loved couples on celluloid, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt have time and gain impressed masses with their bond. Here are some of their pics

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alia Bhatt

From attending star-studded Bollywood bashes together to impressing fans with their public appearances, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been constantly making headlines for their rumoured relationship for a long time now. Here are a few pictures that showcase their brewing chemistry.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's pictures

As seen in the picture, Neetu Kapoor can be seen striking a pose with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ridhima Saini, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. With the picture, Neetu wrote, “Your family is your whole world ❤️ so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments 🙏🤗🥰”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

In this picture shared by Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt is seen posing with beau Ranbir Kapoor, with their respective Filmfare Awards. While Alia can be seen in a sequined bead-studded marron attire, Ranbir Kapoor stuns in a humble tuxedo. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

In this picture shared by Neetu Kapoor, the actor is all smiles as she strikes a pose with Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Ranbir Kapoor. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Recently, Ranbir and Alia were seen posing for a happy picture with a fan in Los Angeles. Alia Bhatt kept her look simple, as she was seen in a multi-coloured shirt with a pair of grey boots. While Alia complemented her look with a hand purse, Ranbir Kapoor stuck to casuals. The actor was seen in a simple semi-blue coloured t-shirt. Take a look at the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Glamour Alert (@glamouralertofficial) on

 

 

 

First Published:
