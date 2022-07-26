Actor Alia Bhatt who started off thisyear on a heppening note, given her wedding with actor Ranbir Kapoor, has a listof films to be released this year. The star, who is excitedly looking forward to welcoming her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, has finally wrapped up the shooting schedule of her next film Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. The actor who will be seen sharing screen space with Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh is seen celebrating the wrap with a special video.

On the last day of the shoot, the actor can be seen celebrating the wrap with her entire team by dancing to a song from Ranbir's popular film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Alia took to her Instagram stories and shared the video while confessing how much she will miss the entire team.

Alia Bhatt announces wrap of Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani

The video shows how excited and happy Alia does the Channa Mereya steps as the song plays in the background. She is seen standing with a spoon in her mouth and dancing. Ranveer Singh is also seen grooving behind her in the background and later claps for her along with other crew members.

The video also gives a glimpse of the celebrations where a cake was kept to be cut by the star as all clap for her as she grooves to the song. While announcing the wrap, the 2 States star penned a special note while thanking her entire team and also informed how she is et to shoot one song for the upcoming film.

"Going to miss this team so so so so much…talkie wrap on Rocky Aur Rani Ki but we have one fabbbbb song to go! Love you all to bitssss!!! Until next yearrrrr," she wrote along with many dancing emojis. According to various media reports, Ranveer is also expected to wrap up the shooting schedule of the film soon. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the forthcoming film also Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Alia, on Monday, released the trailer of her next film Darlings which marks her debut in production. The film will feature the stars sharing screen space with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. The movie is directed by Jasmeet K. Reen. Other than this, she previously wrapped up the shoot of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. She had flown to Europe for the film which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The spy thriller will stream on Netflix.

IMAGE: Twitter/Alia'sNation