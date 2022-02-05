Alia Bhatt Celebrates Success Of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer With New Still; See Pic

Alia Bhatt unveiled the trailer of her highly anticipated movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, on Friday, and the trailer received a positive response from the audience. The actor celebrated the success of her movie's trailer and thanked her fans via an Instagram post. As Alia thanked her fans she shared a new still from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a new still from her movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi, as she thanked her fans for showing love support to the movie's trailer. As she shared the photo, the actor wrote, "Chand pe chaar chand laga diya aapke pyaar ne. (Your love has me over the moon)" The trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released on February 4 and has garnered over 23 million views on the video streaming platform, YouTube.

More on Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie will follow through the life of Gangubai who in no time marks her own territory and becomes a powerful madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. The movie will also stars Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi in extended cameo roles.

The film will have its world premiere at Berlinale Speciale Gala Section at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival to be held from February 10 to February 20. The movie will release in theatres on 25 February 2022. The movie has been directed by celebrated filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt to be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the fantasy action movie Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on 9 September 2022.

Bhatt will also be seen in the upcoming road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She is also committed to star opposite Ranveer Singh in the romantic comedy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and will produce and star in the dark comedy, Darlings, opposite Shefali Shah.

(Image: @aliabhatt/Instagram)