Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone And Mouni Roy's DAY 2 Of Social Distancing; See Pictures

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the film industry. The production of many Bollywood movies has been postponed. The release date of many big-budget films has also been delayed. People across the world including Bollywood actors are social distancing themselves. These celebrities have self-isolated themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Celebrities from Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Mouni Roy recently joined the self-isolation squad and here is how Day 2 has been for them.

Check out how these Bollywood actors are social distancing themselves on Day 2

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is known to be a fitness freak. As the gyms across the city have been shut due to the threat of Coronavirus, Alia Bhatt has still chosen to stick to her fitness routine. During the self-isolation period, Alia Bhatt posted a selfie on her social media account right after her fitness session. In her post-workout selfie, Alia Bhatt is lying on a blue mat. Alia Bhatt captioned the picture saying "Day 2 #sohfit40daychallenge". The challenge is all about focusing on one's fitness staying ay home. Check out the picture below.

Deepika Padukone

In the time of social distancing, actor Deepika Padukone has decided to focus on self-love and self-care. Deepika Padukone took to her social media to share a picture of herself in which she is using a face massager as a part of her skincare routine. Deepika Padukone captioned the picture saying "Season 1: Episode 2 Productivity in the time of Covid-19 #selflove #selfcare".

Mouni Roy

Day 2 of Mouni Roy's self-isolation has been all about her four-legged furry friend. On her Instagram story, Mouni Roy posted a video in which she is enjoying morning time with her Maltese puppy. She captioned the picture "Morn' love!" Check it out below.

