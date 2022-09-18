Last Updated:

Alia Bhatt Describes Ranbir Kapoor In One Word As Latest Snap Draws Celeb Reactions

Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram handle to share a new picture. In the picture, Alia Bhatt was seen with her actor -husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt


After kick-starting 2021 on a powerful note with the success of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, there have been major developments on the personal front for Alia Bhatt, with her wedding and the step towards motherhood happening in the same year. She and her husband Ranbir Kapoor were recently in the news for the release of Brahmastra, for which they were seen almost every day across the nation for promotions.

As the couple expects their first child together, a new snap of them was shared by Alia. In the picture, the Udta Punjab star was  seen in an affectionate moment with her husband. In a black and white picture, the duo had their eyes closed while enjoying the moment, as Ranbir's gentle kiss brought out his wife's smile. Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Home". She also used an infinity emoji along with the photo to describe their strong bond. 

Celebrities like Kajal Aggarwal and Saba Pataudi showered love on the couple in the comments section.

Alia Bhatt's latest pic with Ranbir Kapoor

On the professional front, after Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut alongside International icon Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone. She also has Rocky Rani ki Prem Kahaani alongside Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in her kitty. 

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is working on films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, where he is paired alongside Rashmika Mandanna. His next film will be a yet-untitled film directed by Pyaar ka Punchnama fame Luv Ranjan. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor and is said to be a romantic comedy.

