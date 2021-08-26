Alia Bhatt Dons Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's Cap At Airport, Paparazzi Teases 'RK Wala Look'

Actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are usually seen giving major couple goals whenever the two are spotted together in the city. From attending family get together to festivities, Alia Bhatt who is almost seen accompanying Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen donning her beau’s look at the Mumbai airport. In the pictures clicked by the paparazzi, the actor was spotted wearing a white tank top with a black jacket over it, matching track pants and shoes.

Alia Bhatt dons boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's cap at the airport

Apart from her dressing sense what caught the attention of her fans was Ranbir’s cap that seems to be close to Alia. Time and again she has shown her fondness towards the cap earlier on social media. Paparazzi first greeted the actress by asking her how she was. To which, Alia politely responded, “Main achhi hoon (I’m good)." They then teased her and said, “RK wala look lag raha hai," referring to Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who is often spotted wearing stylish caps at the airport. Alia simply smiled and continued walking inside the airport.



This is not the first time that the 2 States star was seen wearing Ranbir’s cap. Earlier, she had shared a picture on Instagram while wearing the cap and confessed how much she is missing her beau and that thus his possessions were a way for her to stay close to him and click selfies. “When you miss him so you steal his belongings and make sure you take many selfies (sic),” she wrote then.



Alia and Ranbir have been making the headlines ever since they were paired for their upcoming sci-fi film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Apart from Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and S S Rajamouli's RRR. She recently started filming for her next titled Darlings. Alia was recently roped in opposite Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif for their next film Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar.

IMAGE: VIRALBHAYANI/ALIABHATT/Instagram