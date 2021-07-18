Alia Bhatt Flaunts Svelte Physique Amid 40-day Challenge; Netizens Spot Ranbir Connection

Celebrities of the film industry are known to give importance to fitness and try out different training methods. Not just gymming, the stars are known to take up pilates, yoga and other exercises to build their strength and endurance. Alia Bhatt is undergoing a '40 day challenge' and expressed her delight on the results as she reached the halfway mark.

Alia Bhatt's fitness post has Ranbir Kapoor connection

Alia took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie of herself in blue athleisure. She wrote that she had completed 20 days of the routine and now 20 days more were left.

While netizens and even celebrities like Manish Malhotra and Saba Ali Khan gave their thumbs up to the Student of the Year star's physique, fans had an interesting observation. The actor's phone cover had the number ‘8’ written on it along with a heart design. For the unversed, 8 is the number that her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor flaunts on his football jerseys, be it his own team Mumbai City FC or his favourite team Barcelona.

Fans of the couple expressed their excitement on Alia’s little gesture to express her love. Right from stating that the phone cover was ‘beautiful’, calling it ‘No 8 supremacy’ to ‘goals’, there were some heartwarming comments.

Alia has flaunted No 8 on her T-shirt too once and fans had similarly expressed their excitement.

Meanwhile, wedding rumours surrounding the couple have been a constant part since their relationship was confirmed. However, there has been no update or confirmation from the family. They are supposed to feature together in their first film together, Brahmastra, and that too has been marred by multiple delays, the latest being due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Alia recently turned a producer with the movie Darlings, and started shooting a few days ago. Among the other films in her kitty include RRR and her next release will be Gangubai Kathiawadi.

